Xiaomi Mi 4th anniversary sale update: Hurry! Rs 2000 off to end shortly; from smartphones to LED TV; check items, offers, coupons

State Bank of India credit cards holders will get flat Rs 500 instant discount on every purchase.

Xiaomi Mi 4th-anniversary sale update: The last day of the lucrative sale offer period is set to end today. As the deals are set to expire within hours, don’t miss the chance to purchase really cool gadgets and items at a curtailed price. You can grab gift coupons from Rs 50 to Rs 2,000. Among smartphones, one can buy Mi MIX 2, Mi Max 2, Redmi Y2, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y1.

Items up for sale are Mi LED Smart TV, Mi Air Purifier 2, Mi Earphones, Mi Band 2, Mi Body Composition Scale, Mi Band – HRX Edition, Mi Business Backpack, I Love Mi T-shirt, Mi Travel U-shaped Pillow, Mi Selfie Stick, Mi Power Bank , Mi Bluetooth Speaker, Mi Router, Chargers & Cables, Mi Rollerball Pen and many more.

WATCH: Xiaomi Mi 4th anniversary sale key details



Share the screenshot of your dream product and stand a chance to win an F-code #Mi4You

Visit – https://t.co/DaqditG7kV for exciting offers and giveaways. pic.twitter.com/vIRHLWjyYQ — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 9, 2018

State Bank of India credit cards holders will get flat Rs 500 instant discount on every purchase. On Zest money, one can avail ‘No Cost EMI’, zero processing fees and zero down payment. Buyers can get 25 per cent Super Cash offer via MobiKwik. There are two types of sale- ‘Flash sale’, which will take place at 4 pm and ‘Blink and Miss Deals’, which will happen at 6 pm. Apart from these, there are “Mi exchange”, “Mi Gift Cards” and “Mi Protect”.

Gift coupons worth Rs 50 to Rs 200 can be applied to all accessories worth Rs 600 and above. The coupon worth Rs 500 can be applied to all accessories worth Rs 1,000 and above. The validity of these coupons is till 23:59 pm on July 12.