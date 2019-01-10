Xiaomi Mi 4K LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch 4K, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch, and Mi Soundbar launched in India; first sale begins on Jan 15 at Flipkart

Major features of the TV include Dolby Audio support, AI-oriented Voice Recognition, and two 8W speakers.

Xiaomi India launched three products in the Indian market – the Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch, and the Mi Soundbar in the Indian market today. Earlier there were a lot of speculations that the Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi could be launching a 65-inch Mi TV 4 model in India. But instead, Xiaomi launched three products for the Indian market. The products are the Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch, and the Mi Soundbar.

The launch event was live streamed today at 11 am in India. While the new Mi TVs are Flipkart-exclusives in the country, the event was live-streamed on Flipkart. Moreover, Flipkart also announced on the website (wwe.flipkart.com) the ‘first sale’ on Mi LED Smart TV Pro Series, which will begin on 15th January at 12 PM.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch



One of the models that Xiaomi has launched is the Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch that is essentially an upgraded version of the Mi TV 4A 43-inch model. The Mi TV 4A is currently on sale in the Indian market and this launch is expected to be an incremental upgrade over the current model. The display of the Mi TV 4A Pro is a 43-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD panel with a 60MHz refresh rate with wide-viewing angles. Mi TV 4A Pro model also has HDR support, which is present in the Mi TV 4A Pro 49-inch model.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch



The Mi TV 4X Pro finally came to India. The predecessor of this mode, the Mi TV 4X 55-inch is currently on sale in the Chinese market. The Mi TV 4X 55-inch TV gets a 60Hz refresh rate panel with (3840×2160 pixels) 4K HDR panel. The Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor which has been clocked at 1.5GHz and is welded to a Mali-450 GPU which is clocked at 750MHz. The Mi TV 4X Pro also gets 2GB of RAM with 8GB of native storage or flash storage. The Mi TV 4X Pro sports super narrow bezels which help in a more immersive viewing experience. Other major features of the TV include Dolby Audio support, AI-oriented Voice Recognition, and two 8W speakers.

Mi Soundbar



Xiaomi also launched a third product apart from the two TV models called the Mi Soundbar. The Mi Soundbar is already sold in China and sports a total of 8 sound drivers. The Mi Soundbar gets dual 2.5-inch woofers, dual 0.75-inch dome speakers, and 4 passive radiators. The SoundBar also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and features a 3.5mm AUX, S/PDIF, optical, and Line-in. The models are available to buy on Xiaomi India’s official website and through an online shopping portal, Flipkart.