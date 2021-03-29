Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro launched with Snapdragon 888, 50MP camera and 67W fast wireless charging

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Alongside the photography powerhouse Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi also launched a watered-down Mi 11 Pro phone on Monday. It is essentially the same phone with the same screen, same core hardware, even the same primary camera, and the same whopping 67W fast wired and wireless charging, but with a more subdued design and slightly less capable secondary (and tertiary) camera. Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun called it the “king of Android” so surely, the Mi 11 Pro is as ambitious – if not more.

The Mi 11 Pro has the same 50MP primary camera with a large 1/1.12-inch Samsung GN2 sensor (a first for any smartphone currently). This is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and another periscope-style module for up to 50x zoom. On the front, the Mi 11 Pro has a 20MP camera.

Elsewhere, it has a 6.81-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 2K or QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate (480Hz touch sampling). Not only is it HDR10+ certified, it can also play Dolby Vision content. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, the Mi 11 Pro packs the Snapdragon 888 with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. Software inside the phone is Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.5 which is based on Android 11. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast wired and wireless charging.

Rounding off the package are Harmon Kardon dual stereo speakers and IP68 water and dust resistance.

In China, the Mi 11 Pro will start at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 55,500) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage while the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB models will sell for CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs 59,000) and CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs 63,000) respectively.