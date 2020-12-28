Xiaomi Mi 11 does not ship with charger and cable in the box but that’s alright; here’s why

Xiaomi will not ship the Mi 11 with a charging brick and cable in the original retail box.

Xiaomi Mi 11, as expected, does not ship with a charger and cable in the box. That’s alright though. First, let us tell you why Xiaomi is doing this. Like Apple, Xiaomi is also doing this to protect the environment. Too many chargers, too much plastic, and with the frequency of smartphone launches going up by the minute, this number is expected to go only further up, and that is the issue that Xiaomi–and Apple–is trying to address.

But while all that’s fine and good, the move is also seen by many as a ploy to increase profits by selling chargers/cables separately. The same reason why Xiaomi’s announcement to remove the charger from the retail box of Mi 11 a couple of days ago was met with critical backlash and trolling across social media. Xiaomi however went on to do something totally unexpected on D-day–hopefully silencing many of those critics in the process.

Xiaomi will not ship the Mi 11 with a charging brick and cable in the original retail box, but it will allow buyers to opt in for a charger and cable separately if they don’t already have those accessories lying around. That’s not the real kicker though–that would be the fact that Xiaomi will give buyers a 55W compliant (Gallium Nitride (GaN)) fast charger free of cost to those who decide to opt in. And just like that, it would all seem like there was no charger/cable missing with the Mi 11 in the first place. For some context, Apple, from whom this move is inspired, does not give buyers such an option with even its most expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max that can go way past the 1.5 lakh figure for its most high-end 512GB model.

The Mi 11 starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 45,000) for the base model with 8GB/128GB while the top-end model with 12GB/256GB has been launched for CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs 53,000). You can read more about the Xiaomi Mi 11, including hardware and specifications here.