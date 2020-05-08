Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Mi Box India launch today; here’s how you can watch online, everything to know

This is the first time in a long time that Xiaomi will be launching a Mi-flagship in the country.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, and Mi Box will be launched in India today. The launch keynote will be hosted online due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis at 12PM via Xiaomi’s YouTube channel. This is one of Xiaomi’s biggest product launch events of the year, with regards to India, because it marks the beginning of the company’s new strategy for this market. Which is to launch more and more premium Mi-branded products in India.

The Mi 10 is Xiaomi’s first “truly” flagship Mi-branded phone in India in three years. The last Mi flagship to launch in India was the Mi Mix 2. There has been no other Mi flagship phone after that in India, as Xiaomi focused all its energy on building all things Redmi. The Mi 10 that’s launching in India today isn’t Xiaomi’s most powerful phone of the year though. Xiaomi is only launching the vanilla Mi 10 5G in India for now, possibly with some India-specific updates, though it’s not bringing the Mi 10 Pro to the country just yet.

Key highlights of the Mi 10 5G will be its curved all-glass design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 108MP primary rear camera, and 30W fast wired and wireless charging. Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Mi 10 will be more expensive than its other products in India due to a number of factors. The company isn’t making the Mi 10 in India for starters, so the product would involve import charges. There’s also the depreciating Rupee and recent GST hike on smartphones and components that would make the Mi 10 a costly affair. It would be interesting to see if the price falls above or below the OnePlus 8’s which is one of its main competitors.

The Mi 10 will not be alone. Xiaomi will also launch the Mi Box and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 today. The Mi Box is essentially a set-top-box or smart streaming box designed to turn your regular feature TV into a smart TV — running Android software. Xiaomi sells two different versions of the Mi Box. There’s the higher-end Mi Box S which supports 4K HDR playback, and another more regular Mi Box 4 SE, which maxes out at full-HD. It would be interesting to see which one of the two Xiaomi brings to India.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 meanwhile will be Xiaomi’s first truly wireless offering in India featuring 14.2mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, and Bluetooth high-definition tone technology (LHDC), plus touch gestures. They’re claimed to offer up to 4-hours of battery life (14-hours with case), and there’s support for fast charging as well.