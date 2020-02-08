Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro to be launched soon; Check expected features

After its launch, Xiaomi Mi10 will succeed Mi 9 that was launched by the company in 2019.

Chinese electronics company Xiaomi is all set to launch Mi10 and MI10 Pro versions soon. Both the products will be launched on February 23 in Spain’s Barcelona, a day ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC). This was announced by the company on its official Twitter handle.

In December last year, Xiaomi had announced that Mi10 will have the latest Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and also support 5G. Among other key features, the smartphone will include 108MP main rear camera sensor.

After its launch, Xiaomi Mi10 will succeed Mi 9 that was launched by the company in 2019. The report suggests that its latest variant will be different from the earlier one. It is expected that Xiaomi Mi 10 will have four camera sensors at its back. The new launch may also have in-display fingerprint sensor just like Mi9. Xiaomi may have colours which are black as also white, along with a blue tint.

Reports suggest that the Mi10 variant will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 + X55 5G along with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The battery is likely to be 4,500mAh one along with the support of fast charging. Reports suggest that Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro may sport similar features with some changes in battery and camera. It is likely to consist of 108MP+48MP+12MP+8MP quad-camera at its back. It may also have 5250mAh battery and may support 66W fast charging.