Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch on May 8, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Mi Box to also likely tag along

Xiaomi is gearing for its big Mi 10 India launch on May 8. The reason why we say it’s big is because this is the first time in a long time that Xiaomi will be launching a Mi-flagship in the country. The last one was the rather unconventional Mi Mix 2 — in 2017. The Mi 10 India launch is part of Xiaomi’s bigger plan, vis-a-vis Mi, in the country, so it’s just a start. Alongside the Mi 10, Xiaomi will also launch two new Mi-branded ecosystem products in India, a pair of truly wireless earbuds and a set-top-box.

While Xiaomi dropped hints of launching truly wireless earbuds in the country yesterday, today it’s teasing the launch of a set-top-box. Both the products will be launched on May 8, alongside the Mi 10. Just to be clear, Xiaomi hasn’t explicitly named the upcoming products just yet, but all signs point to them being the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and the Mi Box. In the case of the latter, we don’t know which version, since Xiaomi has a couple of Mi Box models available in China. The Mi Box is also available in the US through Xiaomi’s online store.

Mi fans, we're launching another amazing #IoT product with #Mi10 on May 8! With #MiTV ????, we fuelled the growth of Smart TVs in India. Now it's time to turn every feature TV into a #SmartTV! ???? RT ???? & tag friends who need to turn their TVs into smart TV.#Xiaomi ❤️ @MiTVIndia pic.twitter.com/eUY8qn0MCS — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 6, 2020

So, let’s just start with the Mi Box. As mentioned before, the Mi Box is essentially a set-top-box or smart streaming box depending on your use case, sort of like the Apple TV, though because it’s a Xiaomi product, we can expect it to be a lot more affordable. Xiaomi rightly says, the Mi Box is designed to turn your regular feature TV into a smart TV — running Android software. Xiaomi sells two different versions of the Mi Box. There’s the higher-end Mi Box S which supports 4K HDR playback, and another more regular Mi Box 4 SE, which maxes out at full-HD. It would be interesting to see which one of the two Xiaomi brings to India. Whatever be the case, we can expect it to be customised for this market in terms of user interface and also the OTT partners.

BREAK FREE FROM WIRES ???? Mi fans, I think I have received 1000s of comments from you guys about this one. ???? Excited to announce we will be launching this ultra cool???? product along with #Mi10 on May 8. RT???? if you ❤️ #WirelessFreedom.#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/RyWP5IyYgr — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 5, 2020

The second product that’s incoming on May 8, is the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. This is more clear, since the teaser shared by Xiaomi shows off the product in full glory revealing its Apple AirPods-like design. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 feature 14.2mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, and Bluetooth high-definition tone technology (LHDC), plus touch gestures. They’re claimed to offer up to 4-hours of battery life (14-hours with case), and there’s support for fast charging as well.