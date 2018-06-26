Xiaomi may hold its next global launch event at the location of your choice

Xiaomi may launch the Mi A2 at the event. (Source: @xiaomi/ Twitter)

Xiaomi has teased the launch of a new device at a global event. The company has posted an image teaser on Twitter asking the followers to suggest a location where the event should be held. The poll soon began garnering multiple suggestions. The options Xiaomi has thrown into the poll are Asia, Africa, Europe, and Mars. Of course, Mars isn’t a feasible option yet for smartphone launch events, so the list reduces down to three options – Africa, Asia, and Europe.

The Chinese giant does not have a very deep presence in Africa, so it is possible that Xiaomi may choose either Asia or Europe for the launch event. The teaser shared by the company shows a hooded man standing in the centre of what looks like a spaceship. While it does not mention the device Xiaomi is set to launch, the shape of the man implies the letter ‘A’. This could mean the Mi A2 – the successor to Mi A1 – is expected to launch.

????Where would you like to go with Mi for a Global Event? Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe or Mars? pic.twitter.com/cJuy902M5P — Mi (@xiaomi) June 25, 2018

It is also not clear when the event will be held, but we should see more details in coming days. Previously speculated, Xiaomi will launch the sequel to the Mi A1 Android One smartphone sometime later this year. It has also been speculated the Mi A2 will be similar in design to the Mi 6X, which was announced in China recently.

For the specifications, the Mi A2 is likely to come with a Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. There will be a 6-inch full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which means no notch on the top. The smartphone will run Android Oreo under the Android One release programme.