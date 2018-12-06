Xiaomi leads India wearables market in Q3 2018, says IDC

By: | Published: December 6, 2018 4:06 PM

Riding on the success of its Mi Band 3 fitness tracker, Xiaomi has maintained its leadership in the country's wearables market with a 41 per cent market share in the third quarter of this year, the International Data Corp (IDC) said on Thursday.

Xiaomi, Xiaomi mobiles, Xiaomi india, Xiaomi smartphone, business news in hindiXiaomi and GOQii are followed by Titan, Samsung and Fossil in terms of market share.

Riding on the success of its Mi Band 3 fitness tracker, Xiaomi has maintained its leadership in the country’s wearables market with a 41 per cent market share in the third quarter of this year, the International Data Corp (IDC) said on Thursday.

GOQii continues to hold the second position with a healthy 47 per cent year-over-year growth and 19 per cent market share in Q3 in 2018, showed the report.

Xiaomi and GOQii are followed by Titan, Samsung and Fossil in terms of market share.

The overall wearables shipments declined 11 per cent from the previous quarter largely because of the double-digit decline in the basic wearables, showed data from IDC’s “Quarterly Wearables Tracker”.

“It is too early to say that the India wearables market has started moving towards the smart wearables,” said Jaipal Singh, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

“However, vendors have started analysing the big pricing gaps between the basic and smart wearables,” Singh said.

The overall India wearables market saw a 17 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth in the third quarter of the year as vendors shipped a total of 897,000 units in the country, the report said.

The smart wearables, generally defined as wearables which can run third-party applications on its own, saw two successive quarters of double-digit growth and shipped 102,000 units in Q3 2018, making it the first quarter to cross the 100,000 units shipment mark in the country, the report said.

“While vendors need to identify a new pricing sweet spot for smartwatches, the next challenge is to address the positioning of watches which is still seen as a vanity product in India,” Singh said.

“Also, many vendors haven’t explored the kid segment which can be a volume driver for this category as they are more comfortable with technology and new products,” he added.

Although their shipments witnessed a decline of 20 per cent quarter-over-quarter, Xiaomi saw a healthy growth of 77 per cent in this quarter when compared to the same time a year ago.

The newly launched Mi band 3 became the most shipped wearable product ever in the history of wearables in India, according to IDC.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Xiaomi leads India wearables market in Q3 2018, says IDC
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition