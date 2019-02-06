Xiaomi launches washing machine-washable Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 in India at Rs 2,499

Xiaomi Mi Men’s Sports Shoes have been launched in India

Xiaomi has announced the launch of Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 as an addition to its non-smartphone portfolio in India. The Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 are now immediately available to buy via the company’s crowdfunding platform for an introductory price of Rs 2,499. The shipping, however, starts March 15, 2019, as per the website.

The Mi Men’s Sports Shoes is touted to have been manufactured using the 5-in-1 Uni-Moulding Technology, which essentially is a cost-effective production method of combining moulds of different material into one layer.

The Xiaomi Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 are available in three colours – Black, Blue, and Grey. While the Blue and Grey versions have a white sole, the Black has a uniform paint of black down to the sole.

The Xiaomi Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 is available up to a size of 11 number (UK) via the website. The company has set a target of selling as many as 5000 units and the listing for the Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 will be live for five days. The pricing of Rs 2,499 will be reversed to the original, i.e., Rs 2,999.

Thanks to the Uni-Moulding Technology, Xiaomi Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 can absorb shock and is “slip-resistant”. The layers that have been combined into one include synthetic rubber outsoles, vacuum press midsole, TPU midsole balancing patch, cushion patch, PU supporting layer. The 10-fishbone structure, Xiaomi says, provides support for the arch while maintaining balance and reducing chances of sprain. They are made of mesh fabric, which makes them machine-washable, claims Xiaomi.