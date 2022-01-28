Xiaomi Service+: New app lets owners book repairs, check warranty, and more

The app is available on Google Play and works with the Chinese equipment manufacturer’s service centres in India.

Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi Service+ app for India on Thursday. Through the app, the company aims to address more effectively the service and support requirements of Indian customers. Customers can repair their phones or get assistance over live chat and check price quotations using the app.

The app will feature AI chatbots apart from live chats with agents. Consumers can book installation and device demos, apart from repair requests, using the app. It is available on Google Play and works with the Chinese equipment manufacturer’s service centres in India.

“At Xiaomi, we work towards building relationships that go beyond the purchase of a device,” Xiaomi India Chief Operating Officer Muralikrishnan B said.

“The launch of the Xiaomi Service+ app is a testimony to our commitment to providing seamless support and after-sale services to every single customer for speedy redressal and solution delivery. Keeping in mind the growing need to receive at-home services, Xiaomi Service+ aims to address every customer’s service request from the comfort of their home with just a few clicks.”

Announcing the launch of the Xiaomi Service+ app on Twitter, the company referred to it as a ‘one-stop solution’ for service requests with 24×7 customer support.

“The app can be effectively used to raise service requests, track the status of the request, and receive information on the warranty status of their device, among a host of other features. Xiaomi Service+ is a cornerstone in elevating the user after-sales service experience,” Muralikrishnan added.

After signing in to the app, consumers can add their Xiaomi devices, which are then listed under My Devices, alongside the purchase date. The listing on Google Play shows devices such as Mi Beard Trimmer, Mi AirPOP mask, Mi TV, a USB cable, alongside smartphones. Users can access the My Requests tab to access tickets for repair and installation. These are displayed under ‘Active’ and ‘Completed’ sections.