Xiaomi launches Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro Android tablets with fast TrueTone displays, big batteries and sleek design

Xiaomi is taking a big swing at Samsung.

Xiaomi has launched the Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro, its first tablets in three years. The Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro boast of a sleek design, fast displays, powerful chipsets, and big batteries with fast charging support. Basically, Xiaomi is taking a big swing at Samsung here which means only good things for those eyeing a well-specced Android tablet that’s not a “Galaxy.” Alongside the Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro, Xiaomi has also launched the Mix 4, its first phone with an under-display camera.

Expectedly, both the Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro are a China-only affair for now. There is no word if and when Xiaomi will bring them to international markets including India at this point of time.

Xiaomi Pad 5, Pad 5 Pro prices

The Pad 5 starts at CNY1,999 (roughly Rs 23,000) for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 256GB storage will set you back by CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 26,500).

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

The Pad 5 Pro comes in either Wi-Fi or 5G (plus Wi-Fi). The Wi-Fi only Pad 5 Pro starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 28,700) while a version with 256GB storage will cost CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 32,000). The 5G Pad 5 Pro will come in a single 8GB/256GB configuration for CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 40,200).

Xiaomi Pad 5, Pad 5 Pro specs and features

Both Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro come with an 11-inch “2.5K” LCD display with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel supports 10bit colour depth and a TrueTone feature to automatically adjust the colour temperature basis of ambient lighting. Both tablets can play Dolby Vision and HDR10 content. They also pack a quad speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos sound.

Xiaomi Pad 5

The Pad 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 system-on-chip while the Pad 5 has a watered-down Snapdragon 860. Software is MIUI 12.5.

The 5G Pad 5 Pro comes with a 50+5MP dual camera setup on the rear while its Wi-Fi only model swaps the primary for a less powerful 13MP camera. The Pad 5 has a single 13MP camera on the rear. Both tablets come with an 8MP front camera.

The Pad 5 Pro has an 8,600mAh battery and supports whopping 67W fast charging. The Pad 5 has a bigger 8,720mAh battery but caps out at 33W fast charging.

Both Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro are compatible with first-party accessories including a smart magnetic keyboard cover and a Xiaomi stylus with built-in battery and 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

