Xiaomi launches new Mi Notebook laptop for professionals

Xiaomi Mi Notebook has been announced in China

Xiaomi has finally launched the Mi Notebook laptop that was anticipated to sit next to the Mi Notebook Pro 2. The new budget laptop borrows some features from the Mi Notebook Pro 2 to suit to the professional needs. The laptop is powered by an eighth-generation Intel Core processors with SSDs integrated inside. There will be three configurations for the laptop available in the budget segment.

The first variant of Xiaomi Mi Notebook bears a price tag of 3,999 yuan (roughly Rs 40,800), the second model costs 4,499 yuan (roughly Rs 45,900), and the third version available at 4,999 yuan, which is approximately Rs 51,000. The laptop will go on sale in China starting August 28. There is no word on the launch of Mi Notebook in the markets outside China. It comes in two colours – Deep Grey and White.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Specifications:

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook has a 15.6-inch full-HD display, which is the biggest highlight considering its price. The base model is powered by an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 4GB of RAM while the mid-tier has the same processor with 8GB of RAM. The top-end variant comes running eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 8GB of RAM.

Rest of the specifications are the same. The laptop has 1TB HDD with an integrated 128GB of SSD storage. For graphics, the laptop has Nvidia GeForce MX110 GPU coupled with 2GB of VRAM, which means that moderate gaming can be handled. The laptop comes with dual-fan cooling topped by twin air outlets and 2+2 heat pipes. However, the professionals will find the laptop quite useful given it ticks the right boxes for the business requirements. There are two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, a card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth adapters embedded inside for wireless connectivity. There is a chiclet-style keyboard with the separate numeric keypad. There are two 3W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support. The battery information is not available as of now.