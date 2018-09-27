Xiaomi launches Mi TV 4 Pro, 4A Pro with Android Oreo in India: Price, sale details, and more

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Thursday launched a new range of smart TVs and its own ecosystem products in India.

The smartphone maker has introduced Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55-inch), Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49-inch) and Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32-inch).

Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49) and Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32) are priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively and will be available on Amazon.in and Mi.com starting on October 9.

Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55) is priced at Rs 49,999 and will be available starting on October 10 via Flipkart and Mi.com.

All the three TVs sport a new and refined version of “PatchWall” based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

Mi LED Smart TV PRO series is a successor to the Mi LED Smart TV series which sold more than 500,000 units in nearly six months (online), the company said in a statement.

The firm also introduced Mi Band 3 — the successor to Mi Band 2 series.

“In order to continue bringing the best of our innovative TV experience, we are thrilled to launch the new range of Mi TVs, Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55), Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49) and Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32). We hope that our new Mi TVs which come with a new, refined version of PatchWall makes for better consumer experience,” said Sudeep Sahu, Product Manager, Mi TV Business India.

Meanwhile, Mi Band 3 will be available in India starting September 28 for Rs 1,999 via Mi.com and Amazon.in.

The company also introduced “Mi Home Security Camera 360 degree 1080P” — a home surveillance camera that offers protection with 360-degree coverage, the company added.

It is equipped with night vision, motion detection and real-time two-way talk. The device will be available on Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon.in, starting on October 10 for Rs 2,699.