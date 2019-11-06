Xiaomi launches Mi Note 10 Pro with 108-megapixel camera as global version of Mi CC9 Pro

Mi Note 10 Pro has a penta-camera setup at the back

Xiaomi on Wednesday launched the Mi Note 10 series at an event in Madrid, Spain. The Mi Note 10 is the rebranded version of the Mi CC9 Pro for the global markets. The smartphone boasts of a 108-megapixel camera at the back among four others, along with a 5260mAh battery under the hood. The Mi Note 10 also has a spruced-up version called the Mi Note 10 Pro, much like the premium version of the Mi CC9 Pro. Alongside, Xiaomi also announced the launch of Redmi Note 8T, which is an essentially the Redmi Note 8 featuring NFC support and 18W fast charger, and a new TV model, Mi TV 4S.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 costs 549 euros while the Mi Note 10 Pro is priced at 649 euros. Both the variants will be available in Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. The company announced that Mi Note 10 series will be available in the UK “soon.” As of now, there is no information on the arrival of the Mi Note 10 to the Indian market.

Redmi Note 8T costs 199 euros for a single 4GB/64GB variant and will be available in all aforementioned markets. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4S is priced at 449 euros for the European market. However, Xiaomi has introduced an early bird price on the model, which is 399 euros for European customers. It is not clear if the Mi TV 4S will make it to India.

Coming to the specifications, the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro have a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 3D curved glass on back and front. The Mi Note 10 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Mi Note 10 Pro has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage on the same processor. The Mi Note 10 series runs MIUI 11 out of the box. Both the models come in Aurora Green, Glacier White, and Midnight Black.

The headline feature of the Mi Note 10 series is the camera setup at the back that comprises a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright sensor, a 20-megapixel secondary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The 108-megapixel sensor is claimed to snap ‘high-resolution photos’ at 12032×9024 pixels. The cameras feature OIS, 960fps macro slow-motion video, and a Vlog mode. For selfies, the Mi Note 10 series has a 32-megapixel AI camera.

Fuelling the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro is a 5260mAh battery under the hood that supports 30W fast charging via the bundled charger. Xiaomi claims the tech can fully charge the Mi Note 10 smartphones in 65 minutes.