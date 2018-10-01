Xiaomi launches Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 in India at Rs 799

Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 comes with a mesh design

Xiaomi on Monday announced the formal launch of a new entrant to its speakers range in India. Now listed on the Mi India online store, the new Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 comes as a new Bluetooth speaker meant for the entry-level market. The wireless speaker even has a microphone embedded inside that can allow hands-free calling. The Xiaomi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 comes at a price of Rs 799.

The Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 comes with a mesh design and is integrated with a pair of neodymium magnets that will belt out “powerful and crystal clear” sound. There is a strap given with the speaker that makes it portable. It comes with Bluetooth v4.2 as the only connectivity option – there is no AUX input. Xiaomi says that the speaker can be paired with devices such as smartphone, computer, and TV. The recommended range for the speaker to successfully transmit the audio data is 10 metres, as per the Xiaomi website.

There is a Micro-USB port given on the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 which will provide for charging. Above the port are two holes for the strap to be tied. There is a single button on the speaker – it powers the speaker on and off when pressed and held for 2 seconds. The other functions that the button supports include Bluetooth pairing, play/pause, accepting/rejecting calls, stop playback, and perform the factory reset. The battery on the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is claimed to last for up to six hours when the volume is set to 80 per cent.

The Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 comes as a surprise a few days after Xiaomi announced a host of new products including the Mi Band 3 and new models for its smart LED TVs in India. Xiaomi launched three new TV models as the successors to the previous ones that launched in a little more than the six months time. The Mi TV 4 Pro 55-inch and two sizes for Mi TV 4A Pro (49-inch and 32-inch). It also launched new Mi Purifier and luggage products.