Xiaomi launches cool robot that can turn into a dinosaur, alongside electric toothbrush

Xiaomi at its Spain event today launched the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite smartphones continuing on the line of the Android One phones under its umbrella. However, the company took everyone by surprise when it announced two more products – the Mi Robot Builder Rover and the Mi Electric Toothbrush. The Xiaomi Mi Robot Builder Rover is a mini version of a robot that you can test for the programming codes while the Mi Electric Toothbrush is essentially an electric toothbrush that can be controlled using an app.

For those who are learning robotics coding, the Mi Robot Builder Rover will serve as a modular toy that is composed of 978 blocks that are systematically arranged to form one of the three shapes – a robot rover, a dinosaur, and a plane. At its core is a 32-bit CPU with a proprietary operating system that will perform the actions written in the commands. The robot works on a pendulum algorithm that ensures self-balancing while supporting up to 3 kilogrammes of weight. The battery packed inside is rated to last up to 12 hours.

For locomotion, the robot has two ‘high-speed’ brushless motors that can deliver a rotating speed of up to 170 rpm. To determine the speed and direction, the motor is equipped with a built-in photoelectric encoder, “which also puts the motor into idle mode when it is stalled to prevent the motor from overstraining.” There are three different modes – Rocker mode, Gyroscope mode, and Path mode that can be accessed using an app connected to the robot via Bluetooth. The app is available for Android and iOS.

The Mi Robot Builder Rover has a trimmed down version that excludes the wheels and chains to form a simple robot that can be used similarly. The Mi Robot Builder Rover costs 79.99 euros (roughly Rs 6,500).

Coming to the Mi Electric Brush, it is like any other electric toothbrush with a round-shaped bristled front. It has a capacity to deliver 31,000 vibrations per minute, the company claims. There is a high-efficiency magnetic levitation sonic motor integrated into the toothbrush. There is a high-density, anti-corrosion, metal-free brush head on the toothbrush. It costs 29.99 euros (roughly Rs 2,500).