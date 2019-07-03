Xiaomi launches brand new series with Mi CC9, Mi CC9e phones: Price, specifications

Xiaomi has added a new series to its smartphone portfolio with the launch of Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e at an event in China. The two new smartphones are not quite different from the existing Redmi lineup but they introduce mid-level specifications to the Mi brand. Xiaomi is retaining the notch design and 48-megapixel sensor on the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e, besides pricing them aggressively in the market on par with its high-end Redmi phones.

In China, the Mi CC9 costs 1,799 yuan (approximately Rs 18,000) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is one more variant for the handset that comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and is priced at 1,999 yuan (roughly Rs 20,000).

The junior sibling Mi CC9e has three variants – 4GB/64GB priced at 1,299 yuan (roughly Rs 13,000), 6GB/64GB at 1,399 yuan (roughly Rs 14,000), and finally, the top-end version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that costs 1,599 yuan (approximately Rs 16,000). Both the handsets will be available in White Lover, Dark Prince, and Blue Planet colours.

Xiaomi is also introducing a Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition with the lineup. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and in a White finish, which are the only differences between the device and the vanilla Mi CC9. The handset costs 2,599 yuan, which translates to roughly Rs 26,000.

Xiaomi did not say a word on the availability of these devices in the markets outside China but the three smartphones will be available in the home market starting July 5.

For specifications, there are some minor differences between the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e. The former is positioned as the high-end device of the series. The Xiaomi Mi CC9 has a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED notch display and is powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor. The storage on the device is expandable via microSD card up to 256GB. There are three rear cameras on the device – a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the phone.

The Mi CC9 runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10. Xiaomi has equipped the handset with the Game Turbo 2.0 mode for heavy gaming but that is likely to be restricted by its processor. There is a 4030mAh battery powering the device with support for 18W fast charging, along with NFC support.

Moving to the Mi CC9e, it has a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED notch display. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor and the inbuilt storage can be expanded via a microSD card of up to 256GB. The battery is the same on the Mi CC9e. It doesn’t have NFC though.