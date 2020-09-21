Xiaomi kicks off Mi Store on wheels to deliver exclusive retail experience to remote parts of India

Mi Store on wheels

After becoming the first brand in India to sell smartphones via vending machines, Xiaomi has announced yet another initiative to make its products readily accessible for more consumers across the country. Xiaomi on Monday announced Mi Store on wheels, an innovative concept designed to deliver Mi and Redmi products like smartphones, TVs, smart fitness bands and more to the remotest parts of the country through vans.

The “mobile” store is piloting first in Chhattisgarh and Xiaomi says it will travel across towns from Basna to Sankara and Bhawarpur to Pithora ensuring presence in all the popular weekly haats and markets along the way. The pilot is kicking off with select products including smartphones like Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and Redmi 9A; 32-inch and 43-inch Mi Smart TVs, Mi Box 4K, Mi TV Stick, Mi CCTV Cameras, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Redmi Earbuds S, Mi Sunglasses, Mi Powerbanks, and chargers. Moreover, Xiaomi will also take feedback from consumers on products they want for the next time the store arrives in their city.

“With Mi Store on Wheels, our aim is to increase our availability in the far corners of our nation and bring the best in class Mi Store showroom experience in areas that have limited access,” Muralikrishnan B, COO, Mi India said in a statement. “Following all the necessary hygiene and safety practices, while regulating crowds and maintaining social distance, Mi Store on wheels outlets will be fully safe for consumers to visit.”

Xiaomi has been aggressively building its offline business in India since 2017. Currently, the company sells its products offline through Large Format Retailer partners, Mi Preferred Partner stores, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studios. More specifically, Xiaomi sells its products through 75+ Mi Homes, 45+ Mi Studios, 8000+ Mi Preferred Partners and 4000+ Large format Retail partners along with 3000 Mi Stores. Then there are such unique concepts like Mi Express Kiosks and the newly announced Mi Store on wheels. For a brand that started its journey in India only in 2014 as online-only, Xiaomi has clearly come a long way.