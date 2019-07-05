Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 official launch date announced: When ‘Killer Flagship 2.0’ is coming to India

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 will be launched in India on July 17, Xiaomi confirmed on Friday. In the invite sent to the media, Xiaomi has revealed when the flagship phone under the Redmi series will enter the Indian market. Meanwhile, Realme is also gearing up to launch the Realme X in India on July 15.

With the increasing market of ‘budget flagship’ smartphones, the Chinese players are expanding their portfolio to give the customers cheaper options for when they are eyeing high-specced smartphones that bear premium price tags.

It’s a red alert! We’re gearing up to unveil the fastest phone on Earth! #RedmiK20 & #RedmiK20Pro will launch on 17th July 2019. The question is, are you up for it? Can you guess the feature shown in the video? #BelieveTheHype pic.twitter.com/ZUvhXkaa2U — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 5, 2019

The Redmi K20 series has already been launched in China. It costs 2,499 yuan (approximately Rs 25,000) for the base model, which is a little higher than the Poco F1, the Xiaomi smartphone that brought the flagship Snapdragon 845 processor to the upper mid-range. The India pricing will be announced at the event and it is likely to be on par.

Xiaomi is also hosting the Mi Pop 2019 fan event on the same day. The event will provide the Mi Fans with a chance to meet company officials and avail benefits such as offers and discounts on a range of products. It is likely that Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be showcased at the event among the Mi Fans.

Ever since the series was introduced in the Chinese market, Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of Redmi K20 with the ‘Killer Flagship 2.0’ tagline in an attempt to take on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Xiaomi is basing the jibe at OnePlus on the Snapdragon 855 processor that Redmi K20 Pro rocks. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor under the hood.

The top-end model, Redmi K20 Pro, comes with the 48-megapixel triple camera setup, a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, and up to 8GB of RAM alongside the Snapdragon 855 processor. The device is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The specifications of the Redmi K20 are pretty much the same except for the choice of processor and camera sensor.