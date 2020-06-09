Xiaomi just launched a low-cost electric toothbrush in India; full details inside

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 was launched in India on Tuesday at a highly aggressive price of Rs 549. Unlike the majority of its ecosystem products in India, the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 is not a “smart” product that you can control with an app. Xiaomi is surely no stranger to launching anything and everything under the sun, including pillows and ball point pens, so an electric toothbrush isn’t surprising if you’ve been closely following the brand. Just so you know, the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 isn’t Xiaomi’s first electric toothbrush in India. Xiaomi has previously launched the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 in the country, which is a slightly more premium offering in comparison.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 will be available on Mi.com from July 15 at a price of Rs 549. Much like many other Xiaomi ecosystem products, the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 will also be sold through crowdfunding.

The main highlights of Xiaomi’s Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 are its sleek design and whopping 30-day battery life. The electric toothbrush supports two brushing modes, Standard and Gentle that’s designed for more sensitive teeth. To aid to that, the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 also uses bristles that are claimed to be 93% thinner than conventional nylon bristles. Xiaomi’s electric toothbrush also has something called as an EquiClean Auto Timer that lets you know the right amount of time you should spend brushing any given area.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 is claimed to offer up to 30-days of usage on single charge and there’s also fast charging support. An LED indicator on the brush also lets you know the battery and charging status. Elsewhere, the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 is IPX7 certified and comes with an anti-slip bump strap on the back. It’s also apparently more silent than competing products.

Because Xiaomi has put the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 up on its crowdfunding platform, it means that you can’t readily buy it in India just yet. You can only order it. Should enough buyers show interest, Xiaomi will start shipping the product from July 15.