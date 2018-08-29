Xiaomi is reportedly working on Redmi Note 6 Pro: What gadget lovers must know

Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched earlier this year

After the huge success of Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi is seemingly working on a sequel to its mid-range smartphone. A new leak has claimed that Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is in the works and would be launched in several markets including India soon. Not only its existence but the leak has also revealed the RAM and storage variants of Redmi Note 6 Pro along with the pricing.

Roland Quandt, the prolific tipster who has had a good record of sharing leaked information about upcoming phones, took to Twitter to leak that Xiaomi is working on Redmi Note 6 Pro that could be introduced into the markets soon. “Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro incoming. 3/32GB and 4/64GB models,” he wrote. While this tells about the two RAM and storage models for the Redmi Note 6 Pro, the tweet says there could be three colour options – Blue, Black, and Gold – but there could be more colours.

For the pricing, the Redmi Note 6 Pro could come bearing a price tag of somewhere between 200 euros to 250 euros, which is translated to Rs 16,500 – Rs 20,600. Quandt said in the tweet that this pricing could be lower in the markets outside Europe. Apart from this piece of information, there aren’t any details available for the Redmi Note 6 Pro. But it is speculated to come with improved specifications. We will see more leaks and reports in the coming days.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro will be the successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in February earlier this year. The smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It has a 20-megapixel front camera while a dual camera setup is mounted on the rear. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with up to 6GB of RAM.