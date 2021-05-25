Redmi Note 8 2021 edition has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

Redmi Note 8 was launched in 2019 as a follow-up to the Redmi Note 7, the same year that Redmi became an independent brand and decided to enter more diverse, more premium categories. While the jury is still out on which one was a better phone, Xiaomi has gone out and declared the Redmi Note 8 as its choice, worthy enough to make a comeback in 2021. One reason might be that Xiaomi has sold over 25 million units of the Redmi Note 8 globally in its lifetime but is this why it is taking this call, well, we are not so sure. Regardless of how and why it happened, Xiaomi is relaunching the 2019 Redmi Note 8 in 2021 with a new processor and latest MIUI 12.5 software — keeping rest of the package as is.

The Redmi Note 8 2021 edition has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor under the hood as opposed to the 2019 model that came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Eagle-eyed readers would know, the Helio G85 was also seen inside last year’s Redmi Note 9. The 8-core processor is based on a 12nm manufacturing process and packs a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. When paired with new(er) software, which is Android 11-based MIUI 12.5, the “new” Redmi Note 9 is getting a fresh lease of life even as the older model fast approaches end of life (Xiaomi phones usually get 2-3 years’ worth of Android upgrades though there is no official word on paper).

Rest of the hardware and design remain the same so here is a quick recap. The Redmi Note 8 has a 6.39-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with Xiaomi’s dot notch waterdrop-style notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone has 4GB of RAM and will be available in either 64GB or 128GB storage configurations. Under the hood, it has a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging through USB Type-C.

For photography, the Redmi Note 8 has four rear cameras, a 48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and two 2MP cameras, one for macros and another for portraits. On the front, it has a 13MP camera.

Rounding off the package are a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR blaster and splash-resistant nano-coating. The Redmi Note 8 2021 will be available in three colourways: blue, white and black.