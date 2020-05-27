Xiaomi is finally bringing its Mi-branded MacBook-killer laptops to India

Mi Notebook Air

Not that it’s surprising, but Xiaomi is finally bringing its Mi-branded laptops to India. Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has taken to social media to tease the product launch and while no tentative timeline has been revealed, it will definitely be any day now. Xiaomi bringing its Mi laptops to India is part of the company’s revamped strategy for Mi, or as we like to call Mi 2.0, that it had announced earlier this year. Basically, Xiaomi will launch a whole bunch of Mi-branded products going forward, including laptops.

Xiaomi isn’t naming the particular laptop model that it is bringing to India for now, though it should be, in all probability, one from its Mi Notebook Air lineup. Xiaomi may or may not rebrand it with a different name for India, we can’t say for sure just yet.

????????'???? ???????????????? !! Mi fans, you have waited and waited and waited. And now, IT's TIME! RT with #WhatsNextFromMi if you know what's coming? ???? ???? #Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FUUNU9WoCk — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 27, 2020

The Mi Notebook Air is available in 12.5-inch and 13.3-inch screen sizes and is seen as Xiaomi’s take on Apple’s MacBook Air. This is especially true for the all-round design scheme, as well as the sleek form factor. Only difference is while the MacBook Air costs around Rs 1 lakh, the Mi Notebook Air usually starts at under Rs 50,000 (in China).

Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook Air lineup boasts of an all-metal chassis, 1080p resolution, Intel Core processors, USB Type C, fast charging and AKG audio. These laptops run Windows software. It would be interesting to see what kind of combination makes its way to India.

Xiaomi also sells laptops under its Redmi banner in China. These are even more affordable options, even more affordable than its Mi laptop lineup. Xiaomi is only bringing its Mi-branded laptops to India for now.

Coming to pricing, Xiaomi has already shown it’s not shy to launch “premium” priced products like the Mi 10 in India. The Mi laptops are also likely going to be an expensive affair, because well, they are laptops. But by how much exactly, is something only time will tell.