Xiaomi integrates Hungama music service into Mi Music app; here’s how to avail it for free

Xiaomi Mi Music app now features online streaming, thanks to Hungama Music integration

Xiaomi recently integrated its Mi Video app with on-demand streaming services that include Hotstar, YouTube, Fmovies, Zee TV, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime, Movie Hustle, Eros Now, and Voot. The app also features music videos from Hungama Play, the Indian online streaming company that received an investment of $25 million in 2016. Xiaomi has now leveraged its partnership with Hungama to integrate the latter’s music streaming service in the Mi Music app. The Mi Music app now streams online music from Hungama Play.

The new integration is a part of the MIUI Global Beta 8.3.29 ROM that began rolling out a couple of days ago. This feature is likely to roll out for everyone in a stable ROM update later. The Mi Music app has been redesigned to give space to the online streaming service. There are two separate tabs on the bottom bar, in the middle of which is the music control widget. The user would need a Hungama Play subscription to be able to play online music. Xiaomi last year gave away a free one-year subscription to all its users. However, the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers can avail an additional three-month subscription for Hungama Play service.

Apart from listening to online music including Bollywood, Telugu, Tamil, English, and other regional languages, the users can also download the songs on their devices. Much like other Xiaomi native apps, this app too features personalised advertisements, which can be turned off by visiting the music settings, followed by a tap to toggle off the Receive recommendations setting. The Hungama music library is not as vast as that of Saavn, Gaana, Apple Music, or Google Play Music but those who haven’t subscribed to any of the services will enjoy the free service until their free membership lasts.