Xiaomi India mocks OnePlus in its teaser for ‘world’s fastest phone’, Redmi K20 Pro launch likely

Xiaomi brand Redmi took a subtle dig at OnePlus when it posted the teaser for its upcoming phone that is being claimed to be the “world’s fastest phone”. From the speculations so far, it can be concluded that this phone is likely the Redmi K20 Pro, which was launched in the Chinese market not long ago. Moreover, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain had earlier confirmed that the Redmi K20 series will make its debut in India.

The teaser image posted by Redmi India on Twitter says – “Somebody just announced the world’s fastest phone. Oh really? Hold my AnTuTu”. The ‘t’ in the word is stylised to look like plus sign, strongly hinting a jibe at OnePlus. Moreover, Redmi K20 Pro is said to have scored an AnTuTu score of 458,754 while the OnePlus 7 Pro got a score of 373,953 on AnTuTu benchmarks. Xiaomi is, thus, claiming that the upcoming phone is the ‘world’s fastest phone’.

Some celebrations are short-lived. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/NitBxGxOVA — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 14, 2019

Previously, it was speculated that the Redmi K20 Pro will launch as Poco F2 as the successor to the Snapdragon 845-powered Poco F1. Later, Jain confirmed the Redmi K20 Pro’s arrival with its original name, putting the speculations to rest. The specifications of the Redmi K20 Pro are abundantly known. The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Redmi K20 Pro sports a 48-megapixel camera accompanied by a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. There is a 20-megapixel camera for selfies that is housed on a slider. Redmi K20 Pro has a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that comes integrated with a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

For the India pricing, Redmi K20 Pro is expected to be in line with what it costs in China. The base model of the smartphone is priced at 2,499 yuan (roughly Rs 25,300) while its high-end variant costs 2,999 yuan (roughly Rs 30,200).