Xiaomi India expands smart device lineup with water purifier, motion-activated bulb

Xiaomi is one of the leading smartphone brands in India and the company has now launched a smart water purifier and a Motion Activated Night Light for its customers. The Xiaomi Smart Water Purifier will be available for Rs 11,999 in India. The water purifier will be available on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The interesting thing about the Xiaomi Smart Water Purifier is that it can be controlled by your smartphone using the Mi Home Application which is available on both iOS and Android platform. It will be on sale from 12:00 pm on September 29. Xiaomi also unveiled four new Mi TV models and the Mi Band 4 in India at its New Delhi event on Tuesday.

Xiaomi’s Mi Home Application will allow users to view the water level of the purifier. The Smart Water Purifier will also allow customers to understand the life of the filters that are inside the purifier and alert them when it’s time to change them. The interesting thing to note is that customers will be able to replace the filters on their own. This is the first Smart Water Purifier which does not require any customer service executive to replace your filters.

Along with this, Xiaomi will also launch the Motion Activated Night Light 2 and will be equipped with 2 sensors in it. The smart bulb will have an IR sensor as well as light sensors which helps in detecting motion and the amount of light required in the room. For people who like minimalistic things, the product might be perfect for their homes as it will definitely appeal to them. The Motion Activated Night Light 2 will go on sale on the Xiaomi crowdfunding website on September 18 at 12 noon at Rs 500.

Earlier, Xiaomi had launched the Air purifiers in the country. The Mi Air Purifier 2S white are available on Mi.com, Amazon India and other e-commerce websites as well. They are currently priced at Rs 8,999, with the Amazon and Flipkart Sale just around the corner these products could see heavy discounts during the festive season.