Xiaomi increases Redmi Note 8 price, blames lockdown in China due to coronavirus outbreak

The Redmi Note 8 which has a 6.30-inch display runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. (File Photo)

Redmi Note 8 price: Xiaomi has incresed the price of its hugely popular smartphone model – Redmi Note 8. The company said that the Rs 500 hike was due to coronavirus outbreak in China which has hit the supply chain hard. However, Xiaomi also assured that the price hike was temporary and will be rolled back once the situation normalises.

Redmi Note 8, which is currently out of stock on Amazon, was priced Rs 9,999 before the price hike. One will have to pay Rs 10,499 to own the 4GB + 64GB model of the smartphone.

The Redmi Note 8 which has a 6.30-inch display runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. The phone boasts of 4-camera set up at the back. The 13-megapixel camera does the job on the front. The phone has an impressive back up with 4000mAH battery pack.

Also Read: Xiaomi says extended shutdown in China due to coronavirus outbreak may impact supply chain

Xiaomi India said in a statement that the company is exploring alternative channels to ensure smooth supply of raw materials and hardwares. On the other hand, Xiaomi’s rival Chinese brand Vivo said it has no plans to increase the price of its models and the company will be absorbing the cost fluctuation till further notice.

Xiaomi is not the first company to have been affected by the epidemic in China. Asus had recently announced that the supply of popular ROG Phone 2 will be affected the some period of time.