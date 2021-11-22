Xiaomi hypes upcoming Redmi Note 11T by partnering with Jio to ‘verify’ phone’s 5G capability

“Redmi Note 11T 5G was utilised for rigorous lab trials where it achieved stellar results by attaining a high downloading speed,” the company added.

The soon-to-launch Redmi Note 11T will seemingly be compatible with India’s 5G network(s) as and when the next-gen connectivity standard arrives in the country. Xiaomi said Monday that it has partnered with Reliance Jio to verify the phone’s 5G capability and performance without sharing any granular details.

“The two companies conducted a 5G standalone lab trial, and tested the device through various scenarios, thereby ensuring enhanced 5G end-user experiences,” Xiaomi said in a press release.

Usually, companies like to brag about those—download/upload—speeds showing off how their devices would stand superior to competition but that isn’t the case here. Financial Express Online has reached out to Xiaomi for a comment.

All that Xiaomi is revealing at this point in time is that the Redmi Note 11T 5G model launching in India will support seven bands (SA N1, N3, N5, N8, N28, N40, N78 and NSA N1, N3, N40, N78). That’s two more than its predecessor— Redmi Note 10T.

“We are delighted to partner with Reliance Jio for the Redmi Note 11T 5G in our endeavour of democratising technology by making it easier for customers to get access to 5G smartphones that are future ready,” Muralikrishnan B, COO, Xiaomi India said, adding “our latest trial with Reliance Jio is an indication of the development of the 5G ecosystem in India and the encouraging outcome highlights the true potential of the device and brings a high-quality 5G experience closer to reality.”

Xiaomi isn’t the only company to have recently partnered with Jio to trial-run its 5G-ready smartphone. A similar 5G standalone (SA) network trial was conducted by Oppo for its Reno 6 series phones earlier in July—it too, did not share any granular details. The Reno 6 Pro supports 11 5G bands while Reno 6 packs support for 13 5G bands in India.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch is set for November 30. The phone is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G for the Indian market and will compete with Realme 8S 5G, which comes with a similar MediaTek Dimensity 810 system-on-chip and support for five 5G bands.