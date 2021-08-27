Xiaomi hikes Redmi Note 10 India price again days ahead of Redmi 10 Prime launch

The Redmi Note 10 is possibly the first Redmi phone to have received as many as five price updates.

The Redmi Note 10 can’t catch a break, so it seems. The entry-level offering in Xiaomi’s terrific value for money, and ever crowded Redmi Note 10 series, has just received another price hike in India – it’s fifth since launch. Buying a Redmi Note 10 just got a little more expensive in India as Xiaomi has bumped up its price by another Rs 500, which means the phone in question now starts at Rs 13,999. This is for the version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Both Mi.com and Amazon are now reflecting the updated price. A silver lining is, the top-end 6GB/128GB model of the Redmi Note 10 is still listed at Rs 15,499 meaning, its pricing remains unchanged at this point in time.

The Redmi Note 10 is possibly the first Redmi phone to have received as many as five price updates. The phone was launched in India earlier this year, at a starting price of Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999 was actually the price of the top-end 6GB/128GB model. Earlier this month, Xiaomi had increased prices of both models of the Redmi Note 10 by Rs 500. This means, the base variant of the Redmi Note 10 has already received two price updates, in a row, in this month itself. This is not an isolated case either.

Just this month, Xiaomi also discontinued the base configuration of Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in the country making both these phones a little more expensive to buy.

Currently, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is available in two options only, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. While the 6GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs 17,999, the 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 18,999. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is also available in the same configurations. While the 6GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced at Rs 19,999, the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 21,999.

Interestingly, the Redmi Note 10 price hike comes just days ahead of Redmi 10 Prime launch on September 3. This phone is supposed to be a sizeable upgrade over its predecessor and the strategic timing of the price hike raises concerns if Xiaomi would, maybe, price the Redmi 10 Prime higher with all the upgrades it is bringing to the table. The Redmi 10 Prime is expected to be the India variant of the Redmi 10 that packs features like a MediaTek Helio G88 system-on-chip and 50MP primary camera.

The Redmi 9 Prime currently sells in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while a version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 11,999. Xiaomi also has a phone called the Redmi 9 Power that it sells at a starting price of Rs 10,999. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi prices the Redmi 10 Prime.