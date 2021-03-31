Xiaomi has a new brand logo, but can you spot the difference?

Xiaomi new dynamic logo

Smartphone and smart TV maker Xiaomi has announced a brand new corporate visual identity with a new dynamic logo. With the new logo, Xiaomi wants to improve brand awareness. According to the tech giant, its new corporate identity is the amalgamation of organic philosophy and the design concept “Alive.” But the thing is, it does not look very different from its existing logo, at least to the average folk.

It has replaced the old square design with a squircle – that’s the shape in between a square and a circle. That’s it, that’s the whole change. The underlying meaning is where things are changing “substantially” though, so says Xiaomi.

This is the first time the brand has introduced a dynamic logo that adapts to content and is placed in the most suitable positions complying with its philosophical ideation, “Alive”. Unveiled at an event in China, Xiaomi hopes the logo will usher in the era of intelligent interconnectivity.

Xiaomi’s new logo was designed by a world-renowned professor of Musashino Art University and the President of the Nippon Design Center (NDC), Kenya HARA. The new logo has a softer, rounder contour compared to the previous logo and although the corporate colour orange has been retained, black and silver will be used as supplemental colours to accommodate high-end product line application.

Xiaomi has expanded its presence from the masses to premium users. The company has set its eyes on bolstering its development towards the Mi brand that is aimed at bringing more premium devices. It has just announced its first commercial foldable smartphone — Mi Mix Fold joining the likes of Samsung and Huawei.

Kenya HARA used the “superellipse” mathematical formula when designing the logo of Xiaomi that is said to be the perfect balance between a square and a circle that epitomizes the core aspect of “Alive” and rightly presents Xiaomi’s “flexibility, relentlessness and its will to move forward.”, the company statement said.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi formally announced it’s venturing into the automotive industry with the new smart electric vehicle (EV) The company in a filing mentioned that it will initially invest 10 billion yuan ($1.52 billion) in the wholly-owned subsidiary and aims to invest total $10 billion over the next 10 years. Xiaomi founder and Chief Executive Officer Lei Jun will serve as the CEO of the new EV venture.