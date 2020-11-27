Xiaomi gives Redmi Note 9 Pro a major upgrade, adds 5G and whopping 108MP camera

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9-lineup has spawned so many models, we’ve frankly lost count at this point of time. Adding to all the confusion are three new Redmi Note 9 phones that have just made their debut in China. Heads up, they are the most powerful Redmi Note 9 phones ever. The phones in question are the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 4G.

Clearly, 5G is the biggest differentiator for the “new” Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9. These are the first Redmi Note 9 phones to support the next-generation connectivity standard. In the Redmi Note 9 Pro, this is aided by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, while the non-pro model is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. Both SoCs pack integrated 5G modems.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G now also holds the title for the most affordable phone with a 108MP camera. This uses Samsung’s latest ISOCELL HM2 sensor. That is not all. The pro Redmi Note 9 also has a 120Hz refresh rate display. This is adaptive, sort of like the Mi 10T Pro and Poco X3.

Let us talk about the rest of the specs now. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with a punch hole cut-out in the centre. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. This is expandable. The phone is fuelled by a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It has four rear cameras, a 108MP main, 8MP ultra wide-angle, and two 2MP cameras for macros and portraits, respectively. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

The Redmi Note 9 5G has a 6.53-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with a punch hole cut-out at one end. It also comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. This is expandable. The phone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It has three rear cameras, a 48MP main, 8MP ultra wide-angle, and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 13MP camera.

Both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 5G are made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, pack an IR blaster and stereo speakers.

As for the Redmi Note 9 4G, it comes with a 6.53-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch. This is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage (expandable). The phone has three rear cameras, same as the Redmi Note 9 5G. On the front, it has an 8MP camera. It is further backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G starts at CNY1,600 (roughly Rs 18,000) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, going all the way to CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs 22,500) for the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Redmi Note 9 5G starts at CNY1,300 (roughly Rs 14,600) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, going all the way to CNY 1,700 (roughly Rs 19,000) for the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Redmi Note 9 4G meanwhile starts at CNY1,000 (roughly Rs 11,300) for the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, going all the way to CNY 1,300 (roughly Rs 14,600) for the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.