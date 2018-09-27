Xiaomi gets Guinness World Records for this unique creation: Here’s what it is

Xiaomi has got its name registered in Guinness World Records

Xiaomi has joined the list of the mobile phone companies that have earned the prestigious Guinness World Records. The Chinese company has announced it has bagged the accolade for building the world’s largest light mosaic logo. The Mi logo was redeveloped using 9,690 bulbs that created a mosaic. The mosaic logo has been placed on the terrace Xiaomi India’s Bengaluru office.

The mosaic logo is the brainchild of Xiaomi’s marketing team, says the company. The light mosaic has been “designed to symbolise the collective contribution of Xiaomi India employees and Mi fans”. Xiaomi is touting the marketing efforts that were undertaken by the team, “which sets it apart from most other smartphone brands.”

Commemorating this event, Xiaomi opened its new Mi Home store in Bengaluru. Spread over an area of 2,000 sq. ft., the Mi Home is located in the Xiaomi head office building. It’s the 50th Mi Home store in India, says Xiaomi. “Xiaomi India will oversee every retail process of this store, thus enabling complete brand transparency,” said Xiaomi in a company release. The products that will be showcased at the Mi Home store include Mi Robot vacuum, Mi Smart Washing Machine, and Mi Electric scooter among others.

“It has been another phenomenal year for us with our first Guinness World Records achievement to celebrate. At Xiaomi India, we keep innovation at the heart of everything we do, ensuring that we deliver the best of our innovative technology to our consumers across India at the most honest pricing. The same element of innovation also applies to our marketing efforts which brings the best of our creative abilities to the forefront. This Guinness World Records feat was a simple, yet heartfelt ode to all our Mi Fans and Xiaomi employees who have helped bring the best out of us and contributed to our great journey,” said Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India.