Xiaomi gearing to launch Mi TV Horizon Edition in India on September 7

Xiaomi is set to give its Mi TVs the Horizon Edition treatment. To recall, the moniker Horizon Edition made its debut with the 14-inch Mi NoteBook laptop, and now Xiaomi is gearing to bring it to its popular Mi TVs. The Mi TV Horizon Edition will be launched in India on September 7. Xiaomi has started teasing the product on social media as well as through a dedicated page on its Mi online store, highlighting some of its key aspects. Its biggest highlight could be its slim near all-screen design, which is also the main highlight of the Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition.

Like its other Mi TVs, the Mi TV Horizon Edition will also be based on Xiaomi’s Patchwall user interface built on top of Android. Xiaomi says the new Mi TV will come with “quintessential display tech,” possibly hinting at a premium screen though the kind of panel used is a mystery for now. While it is expected to be an LED television, the possibility of it being a QLED or OLED TV cannot be entirely ruled out.

The branding “Horizon Edition” borrows from the recent launch of Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition which features a high screen-to-body ratio with thin bezels. The Mi TV Horizon Edition could feature a similar design based on the teaser’s branding and image, with slim bezels all around, and slim overall design as well.

In addition, the TV would have the Patchwall software, which is said to have access to more than 5,000 applications, indicating that the TV would run on Android TV with access to the Android TV platform’s Google Play Store. Xiaomi has also hinted at a possible ‘fast wake’ feature that will quickly turn on the TV from standby mode which was earlier missing from the previous models of the Xiaomi led smart TVs.

It’s been a few months since Xiaomi’s last big television launch, and the new Mi TV Horizon Edition is scheduled to coincide with the kicking off of festive season sales in India. It would be interesting to see what Xiaomi has in store.