Xiaomi forays into India’s laptop market with Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition

Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition were officially launched on Thursday as Xiaomi’s debut laptop offerings for the Indian market. The Mi Notebook 14 series spawns three “budget” laptops starting at Rs 41,999, while the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is Xiaomi’s “premium” laptop line-up in India with two models starting at Rs 54,999. Xiaomi says Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition are India first, India exclusive and made for India laptops, though they will not be made in India.

Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition India price and availability

Let’s start with the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition. There will be two models to boot, 1904-AR and 1904-AF. Both the models will come with different Gen 10 Intel Core Comet Lake processors, i5 (10210U) and i7 (10510U). Rest of the hardware and design stays the same. While the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition with Gen 10 Intel Core i5 is priced at Rs 54,999, the version with Gen 10 Intel Core i7 will cost Rs 59,999.

The Mi Notebook 14 will come in three configurations, 1901-FC, 1901-FA, and 1901-DG. All the three models will pack the same Gen 10 Intel Core i5 processor. They will differ in graphics and storage capacity. The base model with Intel UHD Graphics 620 and 256GB SATA SSD is priced at Rs 41,999 while the top-end model with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 and 512GB SATA SSD will cost Rs 47,999. The model with Intel UHD Graphics 620 and 512GB SATA SSD is priced at Rs 44,999.

These Mi Notebook laptops will be available in India from June 17 from Mi.com/in, Amazon India, and Mi Home stores. As an inaugural scheme, Xiaomi will be offering Rs 2,000 instant discount to HDFC Bank debit and credit card users. Xiaomi will bundle an HD webcam in the box with all the laptops for free (Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition don’t have any webcam).

Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition specs and features

Xiaomi’s focus, as always, is to offer the best bang for your buck, even with laptops. Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition boast of some impressive specs and features and a sleek minimalist design at a relative mass-market pricing.

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is the flagship product with a design that would remind you of the MacBook, though it’s a lot more affordable and it runs Windows 10 (Home). The 14-inch laptop from Xiaomi has a slim profile and weighs in at just 1.35 kg. The body is made of magnesium and aluminum alloy with an additional sandblasted coating on top to avoid corrosion. Unlike other laptops, Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook does not have any branding.

The bezels here are just 3mm on top, right, and left sides. All of this entails a laptop that packs a 14-inch screen (anti-glare with FHD resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio) inside a 13-inch form factor. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition will come in mercury grey colour option.

The Mi Notebook uses scissor keys with 1.3mm travel and a sizable trackpad that supports gestures — the keys are not backlit though.

Under the hood, you get up to Gen 10 Intel Core i7 (10510U) processor paired with NVIDIA’s GeForce MX250 graphics, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD (which is user upgradable). The laptop comes with stereo speakers with Dolby DTS support and a 46Wh battery which is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of usage. There is also fast charging. Connectivity options on the Mi Notebook include 2 USB 3.1, 1 USB 2.0, Type-C, HDMI, and headphone jack, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Xiaomi’s laptop runs Windows software as is, but there are a couple of pre-installed Xiaomi apps, Mi Blaze Unlock (to fast unlock the laptop with a paired Mi Band), and Mi Quickshare (to wirelessly transfer files using an Android phone).

The budget Mi Notebook tones down on core hardware with Gen 10 Intel Core i5, up to 512GB SATA SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics.