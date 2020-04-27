Xiaomi finally bringing core Android 10 ‘privacy’ elements to Mi, Redmi phones with MIUI 12, here’s when your phone will get it

MIUI 12 is currently a go in China and the first batch of Mi and Redmi devices will start getting the stable update by the end of June.

Xiaomi has announced MIUI 12, the next major update to its custom ROM or skin, for Mi and Redmi phones. Though it’s still based on Android 10, like it is largely the case with MIUI 11, this is the first time Xiaomi is bringing core Google privacy elements in their totality, among other things, to its devices with MIUI 12. Put simply, MIUI 12 is huge in comparison to MIUI 11, which felt more like a minor update to MIUI 10 that came before it.

Xiaomi claims MIUI 12’s privacy features pass TÜV Rheinland’s “Android Enhanced Privacy Protection Test,” which essentially means that it has tighter privacy controls than its predecessor(s). The company is bringing in all the key privacy features that Android 10 is known for, though Xiaomi calls them differently. MIUI 12 comes with Flare, a privacy setting that keeps an eye on all the permissions a user has given to an app, flagging an alert every time these apps access the device’s camera and GPS. Then there’s Barbed Wire, that allows a user to grant an app permission for x, y, or z settings, for a specific amount of time. MIUI 12 also comes with a Mask System that will prevent apps from accessing private information like IMEI, call logs, so on and so forth.

MIUI 12 will also allow users to manually define permissions on per app basis. They will be able to choose to grant access only once, every time or reject altogether.

Apart from an upgraded privacy system, MIUI 12 also brings with it an all-new look and design with a relatively flatter user interface and seemingly faster animations. There are new live wallpapers to explore from Mars and the Earth, as well as visual changes in Xiaomi’s always-on display mode. There’s also a new Dark Mode 2.0 that’s more deeply integrated with the UI elements. Plus, there’s a new sleep tracker and AI calling, among other things. MIUI 12 also brings Android 10’s full navigation gestures stack to Mi and Redmi phones.

MIUI 12 is currently a go in China and the first batch of Mi and Redmi devices will start getting the stable update by the end of June. The first batch of Mi and Redmi devices eligible for the update include the Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30, Redmi K20 Pro, and Redmi K20. Xiaomi usually announced MIUI for global markets including India separately and something similar is expected from MIUI 12 as well.