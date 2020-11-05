Xiaomi finally adds a webcam to its insane value for money 14-inch Mi Notebook line-up

Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition costs Rs 34,999.

Xiaomi launched the Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition in India on Thursday. On paper, this is an entry-level laptop in Xiaomi’s insane value for money Mi Notebook line-up bringing high-end features like a 10th Gen Intel Core processor with 8GB RAM, fast SSD, and an all-metal body, at a price of Rs 34,999. The real kicker though is that this is the first Xiaomi laptop in India to feature an integrated 720p webcam.

Even the most high-end Mi Notebook Horizon Edition lacks one, something that many critics and enthusiasts have pointed out as a major con on an otherwise fabulous device. Xiaomi had said the launch was planned before the pandemic happened and back then it had found that a webcam wasn’t something that many people wanted basis of an internal survey.

The launch happened in the middle of the pandemic and subsequently the demand for work and learn from home use cases spiralled up making webcams a necessity. As a counter measure, Xiaomi decided to bundle an HD webcam in the box with its laptops at no extra charge, but this felt more like a temporary makeshift solution.

The Rs 34,999 pricing is inaugural.

You can say that the Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition is designed specifically for these challenging times, something that Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India also points out in the press release sent out to the media.

“We are super thrilled to be expanding our portfolio, this time focused on addressing the growing needs of learning from home. Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition is a perfect model for young professionals and students and will provide an intuitive and user-friendly experience,” Reddy said adding that “the Mi Notebook 14 series has been one of the bestselling laptop series on Amazon India since its launch in June.”

Rest of the hardware is also noteworthy for the price. The Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition has a 14-inch Full-HD resolution anti-glare display with a matte finish and 178-degree viewing angles and a screen-to-body-ratio of 81.2%. Under the hood it has a 10th Intel Core i3 processor with Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SATA SSD. The laptop is rated to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life. Fast charging is supported.

The Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition will be available from Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and offline retail partners. The Rs 34,999 pricing is inaugural though which means Xiaomi may increase it in the future.