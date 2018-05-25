Xiaomi explains why it chose Mi 8 over Mi 7 and it’s barely convincing

Xiaomi Mi 8 has also been leaked in a fresh image that reveals the specifications of the handset

Xiaomi Mi 8 has been confirmed to launch on May 31. While there have been plenty of leaks and rumours surrounding the smartphone, a new round of leaks has surfaced online giving away all the specifications and features ahead of the official launch. Separately, Xiaomi has also offered an explanation to why it ditched the number ‘7’ for the next number ‘8’ for the device that will be positioned as the successor to Mi 6, Mi 5, and Mi 4.

The Chinese company took to Weibo to share an image that explains why it skipped the Mi 7 moniker. The image interestingly carries the number 7 dominantly, saying that since the Mi 8 exceeds the expectation in all aspects, the company decided to go with Mi 8, as per a report by Playfuldroid. Also, the Mi 8 name is in line with the company’s 8th anniversary, which sounds more reasonable than what Xiaomi has explained.

Besides, the Xiaomi Mi 8 has also been leaked in a fresh image that reveals the specifications of the handset, as well. According to an image posted by a tech website Techienize, the Xiaomi Mi 8 will sport a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, suggestive of a notch on the top. However, earlier it was reported that the Mi 8 could bear a 6.01-inch Full-HD+ display. The handset is said to be shipped with Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI, but the version is not clear since the company is largely expected to launch MIUI 10 on the same day.

Further, the Mi 8 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM options. The storage on the device is said to start from 128GB. The handset is reported to come with a dual rear camera setup of a 20-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor. On the front, the Mi 8 is speculated to have a 16-megapixel shooter. There is a 3300mAh battery expected to fuel the Mi 8.