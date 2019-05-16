Xiaomi expands retail footprint in India – From Mi Home to Mi Express Kiosk

By: |
Published: May 16, 2019 12:26:49 AM

The Chinese device maker is expanding its offline network through Mi Stores, Mi Homes, Mi Studios and now, Mi Express Kiosks

Xiaomi recently opened its 1000th Mi Store in Rewari, Haryana.Xiaomi recently opened its 1000th Mi Store in Rewari, Haryana.

Chinese device maker Xiaomi has opened its first Mi Express Kiosk—essentially a vending machine selling smartphones and mobile accessories—in Bengaluru. The Mi Express Kiosk is designed to accept all forms of payments across credit cards, debit cards, cash and UPI, making it convenient and hassle-free for customers to purchase their smartphones. It aims to set up several more kiosks in the coming months, across metro cities in public areas with high footfall such as tech parks, metro stations, airports and malls.

Xiaomi recently opened its 1000th Mi Store in Rewari, Haryana. It has been aggressively working on expanding its offline network in India through its Mi Stores, Mi Homes, Mi Studios and now, Mi Express Kiosks in a bid to make its products more accessible to its customers.

The Mi Studios, currently located in Bangalore and Mumbai, with an average size of 400-600 sqft are an optimised version of Mi Homes replicating the same Mi Home retail design and displaying modern minimalist interiors. Xiaomi is working towards 200 Mi Studios by end-2019.

Xiaomi India recently achieved a Guinness World Record feat by opening over 500 Mi stores across India simultaneously. These stores are now present in 300-plus cities and 19 states, a testimony to its new retail business model. In less than six months, the brand has expanded its Mi store venture rapidly across rural markets. The Mi store retail outlets are an extension of Xiaomi’s flagship Mi Homes to be found in tier 3 and below cities and towns across India, covering some of the most remote corners of the country, and showcasing the brand’s vast outreach.

Arvind Yadav, head of retail business, Xiaomi India, says, “As part of Xiaomi’s efforts to boost entrepreneurship in the rural sector, we are encouraging Mi Fans from small towns and villages, and other local individuals to operate these stores. The Mi Store project is expected to generate massive employment opportunities.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Xiaomi expands retail footprint in India – From Mi Home to Mi Express Kiosk
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition