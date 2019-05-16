Xiaomi expands retail footprint in India – From Mi Home to Mi Express Kiosk

Chinese device maker Xiaomi has opened its first Mi Express Kiosk\u2014essentially a vending machine selling smartphones and mobile accessories\u2014in Bengaluru. The Mi Express Kiosk is designed to accept all forms of payments across credit cards, debit cards, cash and UPI, making it convenient and hassle-free for customers to purchase their smartphones. It aims to set up several more kiosks in the coming months, across metro cities in public areas with high footfall such as tech parks, metro stations, airports and malls. Xiaomi recently opened its 1000th Mi Store in Rewari, Haryana. It has been aggressively working on expanding its offline network in India through its Mi Stores, Mi Homes, Mi Studios and now, Mi Express Kiosks in a bid to make its products more accessible to its customers. The Mi Studios, currently located in Bangalore and Mumbai, with an average size of 400-600 sqft are an optimised version of Mi Homes replicating the same Mi Home retail design and displaying modern minimalist interiors. Xiaomi is working towards 200 Mi Studios by end-2019. Xiaomi India recently achieved a Guinness World Record feat by opening over 500 Mi stores across India simultaneously. These stores are now present in 300-plus cities and 19 states, a testimony to its new retail business model. In less than six months, the brand has expanded its Mi store venture rapidly across rural markets. The Mi store retail outlets are an extension of Xiaomi\u2019s flagship Mi Homes to be found in tier 3 and below cities and towns across India, covering some of the most remote corners of the country, and showcasing the brand\u2019s vast outreach. Arvind Yadav, head of retail business, Xiaomi India, says, \u201cAs part of Xiaomi\u2019s efforts to boost entrepreneurship in the rural sector, we are encouraging Mi Fans from small towns and villages, and other local individuals to operate these stores. The Mi Store project is expected to generate massive employment opportunities.\u201d