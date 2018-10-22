Xiaomi Diwali Sale with Mi starts October 23: Poco F1 at Re 1, combo deals, and massive discounts

Xiaomi Diwali Sale: Xiaomi will begin its Diwali With Sale on October 23

Xiaomi has announced the second sale this festive season – the Diwali With Mi sale. The Diwali With Mi sale will kick off on October 23 and last till October 25. The three-day long sale will see some of the biggest discounts and offers on a range of products including smartphones, TVs, and accessories. The highlighted deals in the sale are Rs 2,000 off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, and Redmi Y2.

Xiaomi Diwali With Mi Sale Dates

Under the Xiaomi Diwali With Mi sale that starts October 23 and ends October 25, the customers will get the following discount and cashback offers on multiple payment options:

Rs 750 instant discount on SBI credit cards on a minimum transaction of Rs 7,500

Rs 500 flat cashback on Paytm payments made for Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi A2

Rs 500 flat discount on Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch and 43-inch models when paid for via Amazon Pay

20 per cent cashback in the form of SuperCash up to Rs 2,000 on making payments via MobiKwik wallet

In addition to the aforementioned offers on bank cards and wallets, the buyers will be entitled to receive ixigo coupons worth Rs 3,500 when buying smartphones. The Mi VIP Club members will receive additional benefits such as 3-day priority access to all deals, free coupons that can be redeemed on purchases, exclusive deals that are unlikely to be available to the regular buyers, and finally, combo offers such as a bundled pack of a smartphone and earphones.

The smartphone offers under the Diwali With Mi sale include Redmi Note 5 Pro that will be available at Rs 12,999 for the base variant with Rs 2,000 discount; the Mi A2 that will sell for Rs 14,999, down from its launch price of Rs 16,999; and Redmi Y2 available at Rs 10,999 with a Rs 2,000 discount on the original price. Apart from these smartphones, the Poco F1, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, and Redmi 6A will also be available to buy under the sale. However, there are no discounts on them but you can get bank discounts and wallet cashbacks on these smartphones.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro (priced at Rs 49,999), 4A Pro (Rs 29,999), and 4C Pro (costs Rs 14,999) are also a part of the sale, however, there is no discount on them. The bank and wallet offers are applicable, though.

Following the tradition of previous sales, Xiaomi Diwali With Mi sale will kickstart the Re 1 sale, as well, under which the Xiaomi Poco F1 and Mi Home Security Camera 360-degree will be available for Re 1 on the first day, October 23. On the second day, October 24, the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 and Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB/64GB model will be up for grabs at Re 1. Lastly, Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi LED TV Pro 4A 49-inch will be available at Re 1. The Re 1 flash sales will begin at 4 pm on all three days.

Additionally, Xiaomi is also running the Small=BIG sale at 6 pm every day during the sale period that essentially allows the buyers to get high-value products, bundled in a combo pack, at lower price points. Under this section, the first day will see the Redmi 6A and 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i combo available at Rs 699. The other combo available on the same day is Mi Luggage 20 49cm and Mi Travel U-Shaped Pillow at a price of Rs 999. On the second day, the buyers can get the Poco F1 and Mi Home Security Camera 360-degree at Rs 2,699 combo, in addition to the other combo of Mi Pocket Speaker 2 and Mi Car Charger at Rs 599. The final day will see the combo of Mi Casual Backpack and Mi Earphones Basic at Rs 349 and the combo of Mi Air Purifier 2S and one Filter available at Rs 2,499.

There are many other deals and discounts on products including Mi Band 3, Mi City Backpack, and more. The Xiaomi accessories such as mobile cases and protective covers will be available starting at Rs 100. Xiaomi is also offering coupons worth starting Rs 50 to all the buyers. The coupons will be up for grabs starting 10 am on October 23. These coupons can be applied against the purchase of Rs 600 or more.