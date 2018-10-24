Xiaomi Diwali Sale: Redmi Note 5 Pro worth Rs 14,999 available for just Re 1 – When and how to get

Xiaomi Diwali sale started on October 23. (Source: IE)

Xiaomi India’s ‘Diwali with Mi’ which started on October 23 has entered its second day and offers the customers a chance to get exciting deals and offers on phones, TVs, accessories, and more. As part of this sale, Xiaomi India offers discounts on top smartphones like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, and Mi A2. The smartphone manufacturer is also hosting a flash sale on its online store where customers can get their hands on smartphones for just Re 1.

On the first day of the sale, Poco F1 went on flash sale and was available for just Re 1. Now, the customers will have a chance to buy the 4GB and 64GB variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro Gold which is priced at Rs 14,999 for just Re 1.

There are no hidden terms to this offer and the phone will be available for a flat discount. However, the flash sale will start at 4 PM on Wednesday and only 10 units will be up for grabs. So, in order to get the phone at this price, the customers will have to be on their toes.

The customers are advised to log in to their Mi account beforehand. They should also save their card details and address details before the start of the sale. This would allow the customers to complete the transaction early.

During this sale, the Mi A2 is available at Rs 14,999 down from launch price of Rs 16,999. Xiaomi is also offering a flat discount of Rs 1,000 on the Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inch.

Redmi Note 5 Pro features and specifications

The smartphone was launched in February 2018 and comes with a 5.99-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2160 pixels. It is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor and has a 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.25-micron) + 5-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron) primary camera on the rear and a 20-megapixel front shooter for selfies.