Xiaomi ditches flash sales, announces ‘Alpha Sale’ for Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 in India

Redmi K20 Pro and K20 are launching in India on July 17, ending weeks of speculation on when both the devices will arrive in India. The Redmi K20 Pro is a flagship device for the brand that was recently spun off from Xiaomi, which is why the launch is momentous for the company. To capitalise on the anticipation ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has now announced an ‘Alpha Sale’ for the Redmi K20 series – a first-of-its-kind sale for the customers.

The Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 will be available to pre-book much before the launch, which is scheduled for July 17, under the Alpha Sale. Xiaomi says Mi Fans will be able to reserve the handset by paying a token amount of Rs 855. The Alpha Sale for the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 starts at 12 noon, July 12. After making a reservation for the handset, the “final checkout” for the purchase will be announced on July 17 soon after the launch event concludes.

The reservations for the phones can be made at Flipkart and mi.com only, which means those looking to book the phones via offline stores will have to wait for the pre-booking or sale dates after the launch. In case, the buyer chooses not to checkout with the device on July 17, the reservation amount, i.e., Rs 855, will be refunded if the purchase is made on mi.com while a coupon for the same amount will be given to Flipkart customers.

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 – touted as the ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’ – will rev up upper mid-range smartphone market after the company’s Poco F1, which is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, was launched as a cheaper substitute for flagship devices. The Redmi K20 Pro will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, an AMOLED display, and a pop-up selfie camera.