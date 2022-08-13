CyberOne: Xiaomi unveils humanoid robot capable of sensing human emotions

Xiaomi has unveiled a humanoid robot, its first, alongside the Mix Fold 2.

CyberOne can listen to human interactions and recognise individuals and their emotions. At 177 cm tall, the robot weighs 52 kg with an arm span of 168 cm. Xiaomi has claimed that CyberOne was capable of perceiving 3D space. CyberOne is equipped with technology that recognise 85 types of environmental sounds and 45 human emotion classifications. The Chinese original equipment manufacturer also has a quadruped robot — CyberDog, unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in February.

During the launch, CyberOne handed a flower to CEO Lei Jun on stage and showcased some movements.

“CyberOne’s AI and mechanical capabilities are all self-developed by Xiaomi Robotics Lab. We have invested heavily in R&D spanning various areas, including software, hardware, and algorithms innovation,” said Jun in a statement.

The robot features arms and legs and supports bipedal motion capable of reaching a peak torque of 300 Nm. It also has an OLED module to display facial expressions to see the world in 3D.

CyberOne has been developed by Xiaomi’s Robotics Lab and comes in matte white colour finish with dark joints. Lei Jun said the robot was capable of moving at 3.6 km/hour.

Xiaomi said CyberOne supported up to 21° of freedom in motion. The upper limbs are powered by a motor with a rated output torque of 30 Nm and the robot can hold up to 1.5 kg with a single hand.

CyberOne has a Mi Sense system that combines with AI algorithm that allows it to recognise individuals and gestures.

The robot is still in development and could get further updates with several new features before release. Jun said: “Xiaomi is making its first steps in the field, and CyberOne is constantly adding new capabilities. We think that intelligent robots will definitely be a part of people’s lives in the future.”