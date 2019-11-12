Xiaomi could be making a foldable phone with five pop-up cameras

Xiaomi’s foldable phone was teased by president Lin Bin earlier this year. (@donovansung/ Twitter)

Taking all kinds of wackiest smartphone innovations to the next level, Xiaomi’s latest plan includes putting as many as five pop-up cameras on a foldable phone. A patent filing with the Chinese Patent Office (CNIPA) has revealed that Xiaomi’s efforts into making its first foldable device would not be just about a display that bends. The Chinese giant could be putting a series of cameras to this device in a setting that all of the snappers pop out.

The patent, spotted by tigermobiles.com, filed by Xiaomi last year shows a prototype design of its impending device that folds outwards with the help of hinges. The cameras could be lined up in a motorised slider that will reside on one of the edges (possibly left) when the device is in a folded form. Depending on how the device is held, the cameras can also be used to click selfies.

Xiaomi’s foldable phone was first seen in a hands-on video that company’s president Lin Bin shared on China’s social media website Weibo. The foldable device could fold from either side, which Bin termed the “world’s first double folding mobile phone.” Bin said the device will enter production if there’s an interest among people. While the video confirmed the existence of a foldable phone being developed by Xiaomi, there was not much information on the device later.

With the patent suggesting a somewhat different mechanism for its foldable phone, Xiaomi could also be mulling more ways to operate it. Xiaomi files a number of patents to procure the designs from being used by other companies, but these designs do not necessarily come to reality always. Xiaomi may even junk designs for their infeasibility and this patent design could also be one of them.

But while Xiaomi is testing the waters only so much that it gets the motivation to develop its foldable device, its rivals Samsung and Huawei have already launched their foldable devices. Samsung Galaxy Fold was recently launched in India at a whopping price of Rs 1.65 lakh. Huawei, on the other hand, has limited the launch of its foldable phone, called Mate X, to the Chinese market for now.