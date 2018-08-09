Xiaomi confirms working on Poco sub-brand; its first smartphone could launch in India

Xiaomi Poco will launch in India as well

After days of speculations, Xiaomi has finally confirmed that it’s ready to carve a new sub-brand under its umbrella – Poco (aka Pocophone). Xiaomi Poco will be a new sub-brand that will see Jay Mani playing a pivotal role in its foray and growth in India. Mani, who made the announcement earlier today, holds the position of Xiaomi India’s Lead Product Manager, in addition to contributing largely to the local development of MIUI. This announcement comes after Xiaomi launched the Mi A2 Android One phone in India and amid the rumours around the first smartphone under the Xiaomi Poco brand.

Mani took to Twitter to announce that he is embarking on a new project with Xiaomi Poco. He wrote – “Today is a special day. I’m excited to start sharing more about the new project I’ve been working on. Wish me luck!” – but Mani’s role in Poco is not clear as of now. In addition to this message, Mani also revealed two new Twitter handles for the new sub-brand Poco – @IndiaPOCO and @GlobalPocophone. This suggests that Xiaomi’s new sub-brand would go by the Poco moniker in India while the global brand will be called Pocophone.

The Xiaomi Poco isn’t, however, entirely new as it has been doing rounds on the Internet through various leaks and speculations. Xiaomi is looking to enter the US market with Poco as it recently filed for the brand on US FCC. But more than this, it’s the first smartphone under the Poco brand, reports and leaks of which are aplenty. The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 will be a high-end device with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and other flagship specifications, as per the recent reports.

Separately, new videos have emerged on the Internet allegedly showing the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 in action. There are two videos and while one of them shows the unboxing of the handset, the other one calibrating what scores the phone gets on benchmark tests. The unboxing video, of course, reveals the specifications of the smartphone, thanks to SlashGear. The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is corroborated to pack the Snapdragon 845 SoC with a liquid-cooling system, a 4000mAh battery, a 20-megapixel selfie camera, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C.

Coming to the second video, the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 can be seen scoring a high of 258,149 on AnTuTu benchmark tests. However, a previous report said that the Pocophone F1 received a score of 285,302 in the same benchmark test. The scores point out to the prowess similar to that of a high-end processor in a smartphone, which is reportedly the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845.

There have been reports that Xiaomi Pocophone F1 will launch in India sometime in September or October, which seems positive after the announcement made by Xiaomi’s Mani today. It’s not, however, clear what the device will be called. The official announcement is yet to be made by the company.