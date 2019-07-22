Xiaomi confirms Redmi phone with whopping 64-megapixel camera

Xiaomi’s Redmi has officially teased that it’s working on a phone with a 64-megapixel camera sensor, that will likely be the world’s first. In a post shared on Weibo, the company showed off what is said to be a camera sample taken by the 64-megapixel sensor on the upcoming Redmi phone. Xiaomi is sourcing the camera tech from Samsung, only to beat it by launching it first commercially.

The unnamed Redmi phone is said to be packed with Samsung’s 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that was announced in May. Samsung had detailed the sensor’s capabilities at the launch, which is four-pixel binning technology to create 16-megapixel images using the Tetracell technology on the sensor with 0.8-micron pixels. Xiaomi may add some enhancements to tweak the performance but it is not officially clear as of now.

What’s also unclear is how good the sensor will be in the real world, or whether it will be able to outdo the sensors on iPhone camera. Obviously, the pixel size of a camera is not necessarily a parameter that guarantees a well-detailed, flagship-level photo. But, in any case, Xiaomi is yet to divulge more information on its mystery phone, including details on the sensor it is using.

Coming back to the Weibo post, the camera sample suggests there will top-notch zooming abilities on the cameras. We can also expect a dedicated ‘ultra-pixel’ mode that will leverage the camera sensor’s full prowess to capture a 64-megapixel image. This begs the question of how large the resulting photos will be. Xiaomi is likely to introduce some functionality that will compress the size of the photo while retaining its quality.

On the similar lines, Redmi’s close competitor Realme is supposedly working on its own 64-megapixel camera phone. Company CEO Madhav Sheth teased the said smartphone by sharing a camera sample. It was also confirmed that the camera uses the Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor. The Realme 64-megapixel camera phone is expected to launch later this year.