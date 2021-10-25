Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 11 Pro models ahead of October 28 launch: Check likely features and prices

While the posters for Redmi Note 11 reveal design details, Redmi has teased a larger AMOLED display for the Watch 2. (Redmi)

Chinese original equipment manufacturer Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 11 on October 28. The company has also teased the Redmi Watch 2, which will accompany the smartphone, in the run up to the launch.

While the posters for Redmi Note 11 reveal design details, Redmi has teased a larger AMOLED display for the Watch 2. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has also confirmed the Redmi Note 11 Pro. Earlier leaks had suggested the company would launch multiple Redmi Note 11 models.

Weibing reposted a listing on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, about the Redmi Watch 2 and the 8GB + 128GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro. A similar repost for the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ variant was also done.

These reposts confirm at least two Pro models in the Redmi Note 11 lineup.

Weibing has also shared multiple teaser posters that confirm Bluetooth v5.2, multi-function NFC, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has also teased a 3.5mm audio jack in the Redmi Note 11. Jun’s poster shows the phone’s top portion, housing the audio jack, mic, and a JBL-tuned speaker grille. The phone in the teaser is finished in matte grey and features a protruding black camera module. Jun post adds that the Redmi Note 11 would swim against the tide and retain the 3.5mm audio jack.

Previous leaks had suggested that Xiaomi would price the Redmi Note 11 at roughly Rs 14,000. The Redmi Note 11 Pro could start at roughly Rs 18,700, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is tipped to be priced at roughly Rs 25,700.

The Redmi Note 11 is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC processor, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro will run on MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC processor under the hood. All three phones are likely to come with 120Hz displays, boast 5,000mAh batteries and onboard storage of up to 256GB.