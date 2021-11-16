Xiaomi confirms MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update not coming to these Redmi phones: Check full list here

Xiaomi is expected to reveal the MIUI 13 next month. (Reuters

Xiaomi MIUI 12 software has had one of the longest lifespans in MIUI history. The update arrived last year with upgrades to features and visual changes over the MIUI 11.

However, the update included several performance and stability issues, forcing Xiaomi to push incremental upgrades. At the start of 2021, the Chinese smartphone brand announced the MIUI 12.5 as an incremental upgrade. Earlier this year, when users were hoping for MIUI 13, the company dropped a surprise by announcing another incremental upgrade — MIUI 12.5 Enhanced.

There were reports that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4, released in August, would debut with the MIUI 13. However, Xiaomi’s founder Lei Jun said the MIUI 13 needed more polishing. The MIUI 12.5 Enhanced was a stop-gap solution for the all-screen smartphone.

The MIUI 12.5 Enhanced has since hit a few phones since then. While some devices have already received the upgraded software, many more are still waiting for the patch. Now, Xiaomi has announced that the update might not come at all. The smartphone maker said the update would not reach select Redmi phones.

According to the Mi Fans Home channel on Telegram, Xiaomi has cancelled the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update for the Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro, and Note 7S, Y3, Redmi 7, and 7A.

The post also said the fresh version would not reach the Xiaomi Mi A3, which isn’t surprising since it runs stock Android as part of the Android One programme.

Xiaomi previously cancelled the MIUI 12 update for the Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3. However, the Redmi 7 still received the MIUI 12 and MIUI 12.5 updates.

Xiaomi is expected to reveal the MIUI 13 next month. It is likely to release the new MIUI software with its new line of Android 12 smartphones. However, some of the new phones might still run Android 11.