Xiaomi claims sold 6 lakh Redmi Note 6 Pro units on Black Friday

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Friday announced that it sold six lakh units of Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone during its first Black Friday sale on e-commerce site Flipkart and its own platform Mi.com.
Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Friday announced that it sold six lakh units of Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone during its first Black Friday sale on e-commerce site Flipkart and its own platform Mi.com. “Mi Fans! We had 600,000+ units of ‘Quad Camera all-rounder’ for 1st sale. Went out of stock in mins on @Flipkart & https://Mi.com! If you did not manage to buy one, don’t worry. We are getting more stock. Next sale @3pm today,” tweeted Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi Global and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.
The smartphone was launched for Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+64GB variants. However, as part of the sale, the device is available for Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant — with a sale price drop of Rs 1,000 respectively — only today, the company said in a statement.
Read Also| Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Black Friday sale today: Discount of Rs 1,500 available
The company announced a Black Friday sale on the device, after its launch in India. “Redmi Note 6 Pro” comes with a 6.26-inch FHD+ IPS display, 20MP+2MP AI dual camera on the front and a 12MP+5MP AI dual camera setup on the rear.
The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor and fuelled by a 4000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm “Quick Charge” 3.0. Both variants would be eligible for a discount of Rs 500 via HDFC credit and debit cards and EMI only during the Black Friday Sale, the company added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.