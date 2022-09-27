Xiaomi Civi 2 launched with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, dual 32MP selfie cameras and more: Check price, specifications

Xiaomi launched Civi 2 in China on Tuesday. Xiaomi’s phone features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi Civi 2 sports a triple camera setup on the rear. Its distinguishing feature is its dual front camera setup on the front, which Beijing’s tech giant claims to be the most powerful front camera setup ever in a smartphone – it consists of two 32 MP cameras out of which – one is the primary camera and the other one acts as an ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The phone comes in three variants – 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage. Xiaomi Civi 2 comes in three colour options – Black, Blue and Pink colours. Additionally, there is a special Hello Kitty edition which comes in white and features a pleated pattern on the rear panel.

Xiaomi Civi 2: Price, Availability

Xiaomi Civi 2 starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 27,000) for the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage. The other two variants – 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage are priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 28,500) and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 32,000) respectively.

Xiaomi’s phone is available to purchase on the Xiaomi China online store.

There is no official word from the company regarding global launch yet however, it is reported to arrive globally rebranded as Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE or Xiaomi 13 Lite.

Xiaomi Civi 2 features, specifications

Xiaomi Civi 2 sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate and brightness peaked at 1,000 nits. The phone’s display also HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone runs Android 12 based MIUI 13 out of the box. Under the hood, Civi 2 packs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC which is coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

In terms of camera, the phone boasts a dual selfie camera – each consisting of 32MP – while one acts as a primary camera, the latter one acts as an ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the rear side, the phone sports a triple camera setup – consisting of 50MP primary camera, with 20MP ultra-wide-angle camera and 2MP macro sensor.

Additionally, Xiaomi Civi 2 also features Stainless Steel VC Liquid cooling technology, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2 as well as NFC technologies.